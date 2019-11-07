 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her high school

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A plaque honouring Calgary Herald journalist Michelle Lang, who was killed while working in Afghanistan in 2009, is unveiled at her high school, Magee Secondary School, in Vancouver, on Nov. 7, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A journalist who was killed while covering the war in Afghanistan almost 10 years ago was remembered Thursday with a memorial plaque at the high school she attended in Vancouver.

Michelle Lang and four Canadian soldiers were killed when a military patrol hit an improvised explosive device buried in the road near Kandahar City on Dec. 30, 2009. She was 34.

Michelle’s parents said they were grateful that Magee Secondary School recognized their daughter with the plaque.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to know she’s remembered,” Sandra Lang said.

“We think about her all the time.”

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium, which holds about 500 people and was full.

Michelle was covering the war for the Calgary Herald and although she was an award-winning journalist, her parents remember her as a painfully shy child.

“She would cry when people talked to her when she was small,” her mother recalled. “She truly grew out of it.”

The last time Art and Sandra Lang spoke to Michelle was from Kandahar a few days before she died. They thought it was one of the safer times for their daughter to be embedded with Canadian troops because it had been fairly quiet and it was around the Christmas holidays.

“After she died, there was a huge hole in our lives,” Sandra said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Still is,” Art added.

Catherine Lang, her aunt, described Michelle as a fun-loving person with a creative streak.

Catherine said she is sometimes overcome by sadness when she sees people who are around the same age as her niece.

“Although she was an exceptional person to us and our family, she was an average Canadian,” she said.

“If she was walking down the street you might have noticed her smile.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter