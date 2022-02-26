Police are investigating an alleged assault that left one person with life-threatening injuries at the University of British Columbia in the Okanagan.

Kelowna RCMP say in a news release that they responded to reports of the alleged assault at one of the buildings on campus Saturday morning.

They say initial investigation suggests a man working at the university assaulted a security guard.

The Mounties say the man was arrested under the Mental Health Act and the victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police say they are working with the university to investigate the alleged assault.

They say there is no risk to the public.

