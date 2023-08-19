Making good choices is fundamental to leading a happy, healthy and productive life – especially for young people. The possibilities for helping students learn decision skills are everywhere. We just need to know how to recognize them and what to do next.

Our experience as teachers, researchers and parents has convinced us that most people – adults as well as children – are unaware of simple techniques that can greatly improve their ability to make good choices. Good choices keep you in line with your own values and reflect accurate facts, and (just as importantly) mean fewer bad choices.

The need is obvious: social media and traditional news outlets are flooded by issues that involve tough trade-offs and require difficult choices, from climate change and immigration to income inequality. In class, students are asked to discuss and think about big issues, but rarely are these opportunities paired with access to fundamental decision skills that underlie informed dialogue and thoughtful choices.

Fortunately, adults can help youth engage with decision-making at home and at school in ways that develop critical thinking, link emotions with careful thought, enhance numeracy skills and invite kids to solve problems as part of small groups or on their own.

The study of decision-making is not new – it goes back at least to Aristotle and in recent decades has been popularized through books by Malcolm Gladwell, Steven Johnson, Daniel Kahneman and others. Recent research in the decision sciences has focused attention on the stark differences between how people are supposed to make choices as rational thinkers and how we actually do – as humans vulnerable to the emotional traps that shape how we face both everyday and once-in-a-lifetime decisions.

Working closely with teachers and decision specialists in B.C.’s lower mainland, and partnering with educators in the Network of Inquiry and Indigenous Education throughout Western Canada and abroad, we have co-developed a handbook for teachers (The Decision Playbook) along with grade- and topic-specific curricula. Together, we have also written a trade-book for any adult who works or lives with kids, Sorting It Out: Supporting Teenage Decision Making, which releases in Spring 2024.

Throughout these collaborations, the approach has been to use stories and real-world examples to link recent research to skills that support teenage decision-making, including practical tips for parents, teachers and other adults who serve as potential decision mentors for the youth in their lives.

The goal is to encourage adolescents to be curious about themselves and to realize the extent to which the choices they make can affect their relationships with family, friends and the larger world.

The approach familiarizes students with six common-sense questions to ask themselves when making a decision: (1) what’s the problem, (2) what matters, (3) what options are possible and (4) what are their likely consequences, (5) what are the key trade-offs and (6) what can be learned to improve future choices.

Underlying this simple sequence (borrowed freely from lessons taught for decades in business schools and corporate boardrooms) are skills for listening, learning, seeking out and appreciating diversity, harnessing one’s own voice and blending messages from the head and heart.

Although in many cases adolescents will need to focus on only one or two of these steps, being able to draw on the whole sequence will encourage teenagers to quickly engage and ask themselves questions whenever the need to make a decision comes up. These questions help them be intentional about how they walk through this world and highlight the critical role of the choices that youth make in shaping their lives.

Seeing the world as a place to exercise your power to choose effectively changes decisions from problems to opportunities. Perhaps the most radical idea brought forth by supporting teenagers’ developing decision skills as part of school curricula is that adolescents can use their quickly developing minds and hearts to make choices that reflect who they are rather than the suggestions they receive from the internet or from peers.

We recognize that different kids will have different degrees of freedom and opportunity, but that makes our concluding question even more important: What if every school in Canada explicitly taught kids about decision skills in ways that helped them feel confident to connect their world through the informed, conscious choices that they make?

Robin Gregory is an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and senior research scientist, decision research.

Brooke Moore works as a district principal in the Delta School District and an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia.

