A private university based in Squamish, B.C., is shutting down at the end of April.

A statement on the Quest University website says the suspension of academic programming will allow the board and executive to “focus on restructuring finances and operations.”

The statement says Quest is exploring financing options and “remains hopeful,” but has not yet found funding to support operations beyond the end of the spring term.

It says students will be given help to complete their programs or transfer their credits to other post-secondary institutions, while prospective students will be refunded if they have paid application fees or made enrolment deposits for the fall term.

It says Quest’s staff and faculty will be “advised in the coming days” about how the closure will affect them.

Quest University was founded in 2007 and describes itself as “Canada’s first independent, not-for-profit, secular liberal arts and science university.”

Its website says the school has a capacity of 750 students and the statement released Thursday by the university says the spring graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 will be held on April 29.