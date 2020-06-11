Lack of helmet ‘a contributory factor’ in Deadpool 2 stuntwoman’s death, coroner’s report says

A coroner’s report has linked the 2017 death of a stunt performer on the Vancouver set of feature film Deadpool 2 to her not wearing a motorcycle helmet, prompting a discussion with the production industry on better safety practices on set.
As the report was released Wednesday, British Columbia’s workplace safety agency said the industry has welcomed discussions about the importance of risk assessment and supervision on sets – issues WorkSafeBC found in its own report on the accident.
“The film and production industry in B.C. was receptive to our outreach," WorkSafeBC spokesperson Craig Fitzsimmons says, describing a process of discussing lessons from the accident with leaders in the industry.
Last month, the workplace safety agency levied a $289,562.63 fine against TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., which was involved in the planning and execution of the stunt. On Wednesday, Mr. Fitzsimmons confirmed the fine has been paid.
TCF Vancouver, a wholly owned subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., is a Vancouver-based company that is used by Fox to produce feature films in B.C.
"We met with senior leaders of major studios, as well as with the producers and production managers who are responsible for planning and directing the work,” Mr. Fitzsimmons said in a statement. “These meetings were productive and there was a genuine desire to improve health and safety in the industry.”
Through an investigation, WorkSafeBC previously found various violations by TCF Vancouver of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, including instructions to Joi Harris not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.
Also, the investigation cited a failure to provide adequate supervision and proper orientation for the performer. As well, it noted a failure to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of work activity.
Asked why it has taken the coroner’s service three years to come up with a report, spokesperson Andy Watson said in a statement that WorkSafeBC had to conclude its own investigation before the service could finalize its probe.
The coroner handling the case said the lack of a helmet contributed to the death of 40-year-old Ms. Harris, a competitive American competitive motorcyclist performing her first stunt for the feature film starring, co written and co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. Ms. Harris was doubling for actress Zazie Beetz.
“Lack of safety headgear is a considered a contributory factor” in the death, coroner Kimberly Isbister said in the three-page report released Wednesday.
Ms. Isbister said Ms. Harris’s death was accidental, and that she was making no recommendations because the case has been reviewed by WorkSafeBC, which raised concerns about the lack of a helmet and has made recommendations in the case.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Ms. Harris died of blunt force traumatic injuries after being ejected from the Ducati motorcycle she was using to rehearse a stunt at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
Deadpool 2, which was shot in the Vancouver region, earned about US$785-million at the global box office.
In 2019, Twentieth Century Fox reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms. Harris’s family though the amount was not disclosed.
