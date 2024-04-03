Open this photo in gallery: A crashed Lamborghini Huracan left in a ditch after 13-year-old's 'joyride.'HO/The Canadian Press

Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in their parents’ Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total write-off by the insurance company.

Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch.

No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt.

Police say that with the co-operation of the vehicle’s owner, they were able to promptly locate the 13-year-old driver, who confessed to taking a friend along for the ride.

The youth also admitted to being unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions.

Police say the teen has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and driving without a licence.