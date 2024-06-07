‘Large rock’ found after windshield crash that left B.C. driver in critical condition

Police in Metro Vancouver say a “large rock” has been recovered from the scene of an incident along Highway 1 that sent a driver to hospital in critical condition.

Burnaby RCMP had said earlier that an “unknown object” crashed through the car windshield Thursday morning.

The Mounties say it happened at about 11:24 a.m. near Burnaby’s Willingdon exit.

Highway Patrol officers had been searching the area for the object.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from the time of the crash.

There was no update on the condition of the driver later Thursday.