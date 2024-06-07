Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
‘Large rock’ found after windshield crash that left B.C. driver in critical condition
Burnaby, b.c.
The Canadian Press

Police in Metro Vancouver say a “large rock” has been recovered from the scene of an incident along Highway 1 that sent a driver to hospital in critical condition.

Burnaby RCMP had said earlier that an “unknown object” crashed through the car windshield Thursday morning.

The Mounties say it happened at about 11:24 a.m. near Burnaby’s Willingdon exit.

Highway Patrol officers had been searching the area for the object.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from the time of the crash.

There was no update on the condition of the driver later Thursday.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe