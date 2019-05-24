Lean times in the Salish Sea threaten a matriarch, survivor, and doting grandmother

Princess Angeline was born into a shattered community – the population of southern resident killer whales had been reduced to a historic low of 70 after a decade-long campaign of live capture and killings.

But at her mother’s side, she learned her language, and the skills she needed to survive: Where to find chinook salmon in all seasons, and how to hunt as a team and then share the catch so that every member of the family has a chance to thrive.

In 1977, she was born in the waters off the West Coast as the population was starting to recover: Canada had just banned live capture of killer whales for marine parks, and the wanton shooting by mariners fell out of favour as the public became captivated by these intelligent cetaceans (rebranded as orca by conservationists) whose social units mirror, in some uncanny ways, those of human families.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, Princess Angeline – or J17 as she is known to researchers – is a matriarch. Her children and grandchildren travel with her as she passes on her knowledge and helps feed even her 10-year-old son, Moby (J44). They will remain in this family unit, the matriline, with its unique dialect that has been passed down for generations, until she dies.

Now in her early 40s, she is likely approaching menopause, but she could live for decades yet. Except, she may be starving to death.

In images captured in early May, she and her youngest daughter, three-year-old Kiki (J53), appear emaciated. Researchers don’t know whether the pair are ill, but J17 now shows the telltale “peanut head” that indicates a significant decrease of blubber. Their loss would be devastating for a population that is once again at a perilous level.

Growing marine traffic and pollution, and a diminishing abundance of the chinook salmon that they depend upon, have driven the population of killer whales – technically, dolphins – back down to 75 animals. At these levels, scientists are worried that inbreeding is weakening the population even further.

The Canadian government has announced a string of measures over the past year aimed at helping the killer whales recover, ahead of a decision it will deliver by June 18 on the fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Concern about the impact of the project on the southern residents forced a reconsideration process, and Ottawa hopes it has taken enough measures to mitigate increased tanker traffic through their critical feeding areas.

But Princess Angeline’s condition underlines the trouble the population is in.

Much depends on dinner New rules are in place this summer to give the endangered southern resident killer whales a better chance to feed, including wider distances for whale watching, voluntary vessel slow downs for large commercial traffic, and limits on chinook salmon fishing. With at least two members of the southern residents showing signs of starvation, this summer’s chinook salmon returns will be critical. Southern resident killer whale (SRKW) Name: Killer whale or orca (Orcinus orca) Social: The SRKW lives in an extended family made up of three pods: J,K,L Diet: Mostly chinook salmon Key threats Shipping; noise; pollution; oil spills; declining food Rounded dorsal fin Open saddle patch marking Fluke Eye Pectoral flipper ALASKA 0 200 KM Haida Gwaii BRITISH COLUMBIA Vancouver Vancouver Island Critical habitat: Salish Sea Victoria Pacific Ocean Seattle WASH. Portland Their range extends from southeastern Alaska to central California OREGON CALIF. San Francisco OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS Much depends on dinner New rules are in place this summer to give the endan- gered southern resident killer whales a better chance to feed, including wider distances for whale watching, voluntary vessel slowdowns for large commercial traffic, and limits on chinook salmon fishing. With at least two members of the southern residents showing signs of starvation, this summer’s chinook salmon returns will be critical. Southern resident killer whale (SRKW) Name: Killer whale or orca (Orcinus orca) Social: The SRKW lives in an extended family made up of three pods: J,K,L Diet: Mostly chinook salmon Key threats Shipping; noise; pollution; oil spills; declining food Rounded dorsal fin Open saddle patch marking Fluke Eye Pectoral flipper ALASKA 0 200 KM Haida Gwaii BRITISH COLUMBIA MONTANA Vancouver Vancouver Island Critical habitat: Salish Sea Victoria Pacific Ocean Seattle WASH. Portland UTAH Their range extends from southeastern Alaska to central California OREGON CALIF. San Francisco OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS Much depends on dinner New rules are in place this summer to give the endangered southern resident killer whales a better chance to feed, including wider distances for whale watching, volun- tary vessel slowdowns for large commercial traffic, and limits on chinook salmon fishing. With at least two members of the southern residents showing signs of starva- tion, this summer’s chinook salmon returns will be critical. ALASKA Southern resident killer whale (SRKW) 0 200 KM Name: Killer whale or orca (Orcinus orca) Haida Gwaii BRITISH COLUMBIA Social: The SRKW lives in an extended family made up of three pods: J,K,L Pacific Ocean Diet: Mostly chinook salmon Vancouver Vancouver Island Key threats Critical habitat: Salish Sea Victoria Shipping; noise; pollution; oil spills; declining food Seattle Their range extends from southeastern Alaska to central California WASH. Rounded dorsal fin Anatomy at a glance Portland Open saddle patch marking OREGON Fluke CALIF. Eye Pectoral flipper San Francisco OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

A culture we can relate to

John Ford is a leading expert in killer-whale acoustics, social structure and eating habits. Formerly the head of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Pacific cetacean research program, he now serves as scientist emeritus.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When he began his studies in the 1970s, little was known about the killer whales off the West Coast. Fishermen regarded them as dangerous pests, and dozens of young animals were torn from tight family units – either alive for aquariums, or dead for specimens – leaving a demographic hole in the population from which it has never fully recovered.

“They were not well loved on this coast," Dr. Ford said in an interview.

That attitude has changed in Princess Angeline’s lifetime, and governments in Canada and the United States have co-operated to try to recover what is now regarded as an iconic species.

But new challenges have emerged. Vessel traffic has increased, including with a thriving whale-watching industry in the Salish Sea where the J pod – one of three pods that make up the southern resident killer whale population – spends much of its time. Dr. Ford says the shortage of chinook is the main problem, but hunting by echolocation isn’t easy with noisy boats around.

Our affinity for killer whales is based, he says, on the many parallels that are now evident between us and these animals.

Strong family ties were evident when Princess Angeline’s first daughter, Polaris (J28), disappeared in 2016; members of the family were seen trying to feed Polaris’s 10-month-old baby, who soon went missing as well. Last summer, Princess Angeline’s second daughter, Tahlequah (J35), carried her dead newborn on her head for at least 17 days in an apparent display of grief.

Story continues below advertisement

Like a human female, Princess Angeline would have hit puberty in her teens, and she is expected to enter menopause now that she is in her early 40s. She is, for a killer whale, middle-aged.

“We now recognize that these whales are among the very few mammalian groups that have what we can consider to be culture," Dr. Ford added. In addition to their unique dialects, “they are very dependent on social learning, to do what they do out there, to learn when and where and how to catch chinook salmon.”

The fact that Princess Angeline was taught to hunt almost exclusively chinook, and has in turn taught her kin the same, is a big part of the major challenge facing the southern residents today.

chinoOk salMOn in declINe The average southern resident killer whale needs to eat between 18 and 25 adult salmon daily, and each family unit will share the catch amongst themselves. They eat almost exclu- sively chinook, and most stocks in their key foraging areas – including the Fraser River in British Columbia, other rivers draining into Puget Sound and the Salish Sea from Washing ton State – are in decline. Main course: chinook salmon... Other: 4% Sockeye: 1% Chum: 2% Steelhead: 5% Coho: 7% Chinook: 82% But total abundance has been declining since 80s AABM Chinook Abundance Indices, select areas, 2019 North Coast West Coast Van. Isl. Wash./Ore. 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 1979 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 ‘19 justine hunter and john sopinski/the globe and mail, SOURCE: gov’t Of canadA; dept. of fisheries and oceans; evotis.org; noaa; marine mammal commission; ePa.gOv.; The Orca Network; the Centre for Whale Research chinoOk salMOn in declINe The average southern resident killer whale needs to eat between 18 and 25 adult salmon daily, and each family unit will share the catch amongst themselves. They eat almost exclusively chinook, and most stocks in their key foraging areas – including the Fraser River in British Columbia, other rivers draining into Puget Sound and the Salish Sea from Washington State – are in decline. Main course: chinook salmon... Other: 4% Sockeye: 1% Chum: 2% Steelhead: 5% Coho: 7% Chinook: 82% But total abundance has been declining since 1980s AABM Chinook Abundance Indices, select areas, 2019 North Coast West Coast Van. Isl. Wash./Ore. 2.00 1.50 1.00 0.50 0.00 1979 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 ‘19 justine hunter and john sopinski/the globe and mail, SOURCE: gov’t Of canadA; dept. of fisheries and oceans; evotis.org; noaa; marine mammal commission; ePa.gOv.; The Orca Network; the Centre for Whale Research chinoOk salMOn in declINe The average southern resident killer whale needs to eat between 18 and 25 adult salmon daily, and each family unit will share the catch amongst themselves. They eat almost exclusively chinook, and most stocks in their key foraging areas – includ- ing the Fraser River in British Columbia, other rivers draining into Puget Sound and the Salish Sea from Washington State – are in decline. Main course: chinook salmon... But total abundance has been declining since the 1980s Summer diet AABM Chinook Abundance Indices, select areas, 2019 North Coast West Coast Van. Isl. Wash./Ore. Other: 4% Sockeye: 1% 2.00 Chum: 2% Steelhead: 5% 1.50 Coho: 7% 1.00 Chinook: 82% 0.50 0.00 1979 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019 Note: the indices for 2019 are values forecast by the Coast Wide Chinook Model justine hunter and john sopinski/the globe and mail, SOURCE: gov’t Of canadA; dept. of fisheries and oceans; evotis.org; noaa; marine mammal commission; ePa.gOv.; The Orca Network; the Centre for Whale Research

Inbreeding concerns

There is another cultural quirk: The southern residents rarely intermingle with the healthier population of northern resident killer whales, even though their territories overlap.

With just 75 animals now – many too old or too young to breed – U.S. scientist Mike Ford began collecting genetic data to determine if there is a risk of inbreeding.

Dr. Ford is a conservation director with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who specializes in genetics. His initial research indicates there are only two males responsible for most of the offspring studied, and examples of inbreeding include Polaris, Princess Angeline’s first daughter. Polaris mated with her father, Ruffles (J1) to produce Star (J46).

Story continues below advertisement

He is now working on detailed genome sequencing to determine whether this inbreeding is weakening the population. The findings are due within months. “I think the sorts of things we’ll learn, whether there is a statistical relationship between how genetically diverse a whale is – which is a measure of how inbred that whale is – and how many offspring do they produce, and how long that whale lives," he said.

“There is a lot of attention being paid right now to prey limitations, which is really important, but if their main problem is inbreeding rather than lack of prey, some of those efforts cannot be money or time well-spent.”

Lynne Barre, NOAA’s recovery co-ordinator for the southern resident killer whales, said agencies on both sides of the border have promised significant efforts to boost chinook stocks, reduce acoustic noise and give the southern residents more space.

“The images of [J17′s] poor body condition just raises the urgency. For me, it highlights that we need to implement all of the protective measures that have been identified," Ms. Barre said.

She cannot say whether it is too late for this pair: “We have seen whales bounce back over weeks or months, but we’ve also seen whales decline."

Like Washington State, Canada and British Columbia are investing in restoration of salmon habitat – but this is a long-term project that won’t help whales find food now. What will affect the whales is the scale of the commercial and recreational salmon fishery this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“My hope is that we can leave more fish in the water and less boat disturbance,” she said. “Everyone can play a role in the recovery program.”

Princess Angeline’s family tree Researchers last spotted a distressingly thin J17, Princess Angeline, on May 6 in the company of J pod. She leads her family unit, known as a matriline, which includes her living offspring as well as her daughters’ offspring. In her early forties, she is unlikely to have any more calves, and researchers believe she has given birth to three females and one male. Her oldest daugh- ter disappeared and is presumed dead. Her son Moby, who is ten years old, has not reached sexual maturity and is still dependent on his mother for food.​ J17 ‘Princess Angeline’ Sex: F Born: 1977 Alive Deceased J28 ‘Polaris’ S: F B: 1992 D: 2016 J35 ‘Tahlequah​’ S: F B: 1998 J44 ‘Moby’ S: M B: 2009 J53 ‘Kiki’ Sex: F B: 2015 J46 ‘Star’ S: F B: 2009 J47 ‘Notch’ S: M B: 2010 J54 ‘Dipper’ S: M B: 2015 D: 2016 Unnamed calf Born/died: 2018 Princess Angeline’s family tree Researchers last spotted a distressingly thin J17, Princess Angeline, on May 6 in the company of J pod. She leads her family unit, known as a matriline, which includes her living offspring as well as her daughters’ offspring. In her early forties, she is unlikely to have any more calves, and researchers believe she has given birth to three females and one male. Her oldest daughter disappeared and is presumed dead. Her son Moby, who is ten years old, has not reached sexual maturity and is still dependent on his mother for food.​ J17 ‘Princess Angeline’ Sex: F Born: 1977 Alive Deceased J28 ‘Polaris’ S: F B: 1992 D: 2016 J35 ‘Tahlequah​’ S: F B: 1998 J44 ‘Moby’ S: M B: 2009 J53 ‘Kiki’ Sex: F B: 2015 J46 ‘Star’ S: F B: 2009 J47 ‘Notch’ S: M B: 2010 J54 ‘Dipper’ S: M B: 2015 D: 2016 Unnamed calf Born/died: 2018 Princess Angeline’s family tree Researchers last spotted a distressingly thin J17, Princess Angeline, on May 6 in the com- pany of J pod. She leads her family unit, known as a matriline, which includes her living offspring as well as her daughters’ offspring. In her early forties, she is unlikely to have any more calves, and researchers believe she has given birth to three females and one male. Her oldest daughter disappeared and is presumed dead. Her son Moby, who is ten years old, has not reached sexual maturity and is still dependent on his mother for food.​ J17 ‘Princess Angeline’ Sex: F Born: 1977 Alive Deceased J28 ‘Polaris’ Sex: F Born: 1992 Died: 2016 J35 ‘Tahlequah​’ Sex: F Born: 1998 J44 ‘Moby’ Sex: M Born: 2009 J53 ‘Kiki’ Sex: F Born: 2015 J46 ‘Star’ Sex: F Born: 2009 J47 ‘Notch’ Sex: M Born: 2010 J54 ‘Dipper’ Sex: M Born: 2015 Died: 2016 Unnamed calf Born/died: 2018

The future

Princess Angeline and Kiki need to find enough chinook in the next few weeks if they are to bounce back, but Greg Taylor of the Pacific Marine Conservation Caucus says the prospects are bleak.

The Fraser River chinook runs that are so important to the southern residents are in decline. In 2018, the spring and summer run was 50 per cent less than the average of the previous five years. And the 2019 forecast predicts the run will be 40 per cent smaller than in 2018.

The caucus represents nine B.C. conservation organizations. They are calling for short-term relief: Close the chinook fisheries all around the southern tip of Vancouver Island for June and July. Ottawa has imposed limits this year on the chinook fishery, which it describes as “bold action,” while still allowing the large recreational fishery to take place.

“If we cannot save the southern resident killer whales, if we cannot give them precedence in this crisis," Mr. Taylor says, "then that’s a failure on all of us.”