Five years after Allan and Celine Bacani bought Lee’s Donuts, a Granville Island institution since 1979, they’ve got expansion on the menu.
Earlier this year, they opened a warehouse, allowing them to produce more doughnuts and reach other areas of Metro Vancouver – including the first franchise location, in Langley, B.C. And in 2021, they launched Honey Dip, a gallery and event space.
Mr. Bacani was a long-time customer of Lee’s; “I’ve been buying doughnuts from there for decades,” he said. But he didn’t think about owning it until years later, as he always expected to take over the family butcher business.
But plans change. “Things don’t come up very often at Granville Island and so when the opportunity came up, we definitely stayed focused and strategized, talked to the right people and did our homework,” Mrs. Bacani said.
Bidding on the shop was, she adds, a “nerve-wracking process.”
The Bacanis acquired Lee’s in 2018, and shortly thereafter renovated the storefront. Classic flavours – including for Mr. Bacani’s favourite, honey dip – stayed the same, however.
In 2019, the shop was featured on the premiere episode of the Netflix series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, with actor Seth Rogen bringing host David Chang by for a raspberry jelly doughnut. The appearance helped propel expansion.
The couple is Filipino Canadian, and Mrs. Bacani says seeing how their parents made their way in Canada has allowed them to take new risks.
“If you ask about what it means to me, it’s so much more than just a doughnut shop,” she said. “It’s always so much more than that.”