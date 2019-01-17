Liberals reject Burnaby South candidate’s appeal to continue campaign one day after resigning

Open this photo in gallery Former Burnaby-South candidate Karen Wang reacts to being asked to leave the site where she had called a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Jan. 17, 2019. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a federal by-election says she regrets her decision to back out of the race following social-media comments referencing the ethnic background of Mr. Singh, and says she wants to continue her campaign.

The Liberals, however, have rejected her appeal.

Karen Wang planned a news conference Thursday afternoon to explain the reasons why she wants to continue.

But the Liberals' senior communications director quickly ruled out her plea.

“The Liberal Party has accepted her resignation as a candidate and she will not represent the Liberal Party in the Burnaby South by-election,” Braeden Caley said in a statement Thursday morning responding to Ms. Wang’s plans.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail earlier on Thursday, Ms. Wang said she had not ruled out running as an independent in the Feb. 25 by-election.

“I am considering this. Of course, I prefer the federal Liberals as the first priority,” said the daycare operator.

Although Ms. Wang exited the race this week, she said outreach from supporters over the last 24 hours had prompted her to have second thoughts.

“My supporters are shocked by news I had resigned. They keep encouraging me to run,” she said.

But Ms. Wang has not backed away from the apology she issued on Wednesday to Mr. Singh. She said again on Thursday the post was a mistake.

The Toronto Star quoted Ms. Wang, in remarks made on the Chinese-language social-media platform WeChat, as noting to her supporters that she is “the only Chinese candidate” in the race and further identifying Mr. Singh as “of Indian descent.”

Ms. Wang said the remarks were written by campaign volunteers on her social-media team.

“By accident, we mentioned his Indian-Canadian background,” she said.

“I have been labelled as a racist, which is not true. I am not,” Ms. Wang said.

“I love this country and I love this community, so I think I deserve a second chance.”

Ms. Wang previously ran for the provincial Liberals in the 2017 election, seeking a Burnaby seat. She was defeated.

This week, she has been denounced by the federal Conservatives who said they had talks with her but ruled her out as a candidate due to unspecified concerns.

“This is another fake news,” Ms. Wang said. “It makes me very, very upset.”

She said she had been approached by both the federal Tories and Liberals.

She said the Conservatives raised the idea of her running in Burnaby North–Seymour, but she decided to go with the Liberals because she liked Liberal policies.

“Nobody rejected me. If I got rejected I’d know.”

Burnaby South was vacated when the NDP MP Kennedy Stewart resigned to run in his successful campaign to be Vancouver mayor. The by-election was announced last week and the Liberals have until Feb. 4 to announce a new candidate.