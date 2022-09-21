A minor earthquake has shaken Prince George, B.C., but authorities say no damage has been reported and none is expected.

Earthquakes Canada, which operates under Natural Resources Canada, says the quake was “lightly felt” in the central B.C. community.

It says the magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded 32 kilometres southwest of Prince George.

The quake was recorded at a depth of five kilometres.

It occurred just after 3 p.m.

Data from Earthquakes Canada shows a tremor of equal magnitude was last felt in the Prince George region in 2013, while the area’s largest recorded quake occurred in 1986 with a magnitude of 5.4.