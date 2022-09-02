Artist Smokey D. works on one of his pieces on a city-sanctioned graffiti wall just outside Chinatown in Vancouver on Aug. 18.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Vancouver’s Chinatown has seen an increase in vandalism this year – storefronts and beloved murals have been sprayed with graffiti. The community has gathered multiple times to clean the area, but the trend has continued. Recently, the City of Vancouver contracted local artist Jamie Hardy, who goes by the name Smokey D., to help store owners advertise and paint positive messages on their places of business.

Since Smokey D. is from the neighbourhood and highly respected, his work is left alone and not vandalized. Store owners say the project has had a positive outcome on the neighbourhood.

A customer arrives at Leo Fine Hair Salon in Vancouver’s Chinatown. Shop owner Wendy Wong says she is the happiest about Smokey D.'s painting of a barber poll. She says can’t have a real one because it will be damaged or stolen.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

