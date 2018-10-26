Looking back: Five mistakes from Saturday’s Vancouver election

With the civic election behind us, now is the time to indulge in a little hindsight to parse a squeaker of a mayor’s race, which resulted in Kennedy Stewart winning by less than 1,000 votes. In no particular order, here are the top five mistakes that set this political stage.

1. Adriane Carr sounded ecstatic over the results on election night. She and her Green Party colleague Pete Fry topped the polls and the party went from having one to three seats on council. But you have to think a tiny part of Ms. Carr is kicking herself. The landslide Green numbers suggest that, regardless of the vote-splitting on the left and right, Ms. Carr could have won as mayor.

Instead, she played it safe, opted to keep her council seat and lost that opportunity. Not that it matters much. The Greens are now an extremely powerful force in Vancouver. If Mr. Fry doesn’t fall on his head as he learns his new job, look to him to become a future mayor of Vancouver some time down the road.

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart poses for a photograph outside City Hall in Vancouver, on Oct. 22, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

2. The Non-Partisan Association massively out-fundraised everyone and still managed to lose an election they should have won. The party’s choice of Ken Sim for its mayoral candidate played a role. Mr. Sim is a genial businessman that almost no one had heard of when the campaign began. Had the NPA anointed Kirk Lapointe, who ran for the party and almost won last time, the results might have been different. Mr. Lapointe has a far broader knowledge of civic affairs than Mr. Sim and more public profile, due to his lengthy media career. To his credit, Mr. Sim avoided huge missteps during the campaign, but his lack of name recognition and a milquetoast NPA platform wasn’t enough to push him to victory. Mr. Sim’s loss cost the NPA not only the mayor’s chair, but also control on council.

3. Sorry this one goes to the NPA again. It would have required a United Nations-calibre diplomat to keep Hector Bremner and Wai Young in the NPA tent. But it seems the party didn’t try. Both peeled off to form fledgling parties and garnered enough votes to spoil the election for Mr. Sim. From the outside, it seems the board insulted both of these candidates – and by proxy their supporters – so badly, you almost wonder if they both ran as a sort of a grudge-match against the party that spurned them as candidates.

4. The Vancouver and District Labour Council endorsement of Mayor Kennedy Stewart. Mr. Stewart vied for this endorsement as did Shauna Sylvester, his rival on the centre-left, and Ian Campbell, Vision Vancouver’s candidate who dropped out early in the race. Mr. Stewart won both the VDLC endorsement and, as it turns out, the election as well.

There is no way to know whether the VDLC endorsement hurt him or helped. What is clear however, is the VDLC’s decision to second union staff to promote its endorsed slate, although cleared by Elections BC under new campaign finance rules, violated the spirit of the rules which seek to remove union and corporate money from election campaigns. In the end, the VDLC endorsement was used as a cudgel by rivals to bludgeon Mr. Stewart, and it seemed that message was starting to resonate. Ms. Sylvester’s numbers started to trend upward at the end of the campaign. Another week, and support for her probably would grown even more, further fracturing the vote on the left and allowing Mr. Sim to come up the middle. The VDLC strategy needs a rethink.

5. The centre-left in general. Ms. Sylvester says she was approached by Vision emissary Kevin Quinlan to run for office. She agreed but neither Vision nor the other two left-leaning parties, COPE and OneCity, could agree, possibly because she was too widely perceived as a Vision candidate. Had all the parties on the left lined up behind her straight off, it is likely Mr. Stewart would not have run and Ms. Sylvester would have cruised to victory. Vancouver lefties should consider themselves lucky that Mr. Stewart pulled off a win. Because their inability to arrive at a consensus over a unity candidate early on very nearly cost them the mayor’s chair.