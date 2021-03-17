Lower Mainland mayors urge B.C. government to expand role of municipal emergency responders

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Lower Mainland mayors urge B.C. government to expand role of municipal emergency responders

Delta, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A group of 11 Metro Vancouver mayors say recent long delays for ambulance service should prompt the provincial government to reconsider the role of other municipal emergency responders.

In a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix last week, the mayors say they’re “extremely concerned” about the impacts of staffing shortages at the provincial ambulance service on response times and patient care.

It says the union representing B.C. ambulance paramedics and emergency dispatchers reported last month that 30 of 120 ambulances across the Lower Mainland were unstaffed – a challenge the mayors say is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing opioid crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Emergency Health Services is responsible for call intake and dispatch, and the mayors say many municipal firefighters are trained and licensed to administer an enhanced level of emergency medical care to patients.

Their letter cites a recent example where fire personnel arrived within four minutes of a 911 call about a suspected drug overdose, while they say it took 50 minutes for the B.C. Ambulance Service to reach the scene.

Representatives from the Health Ministry and B.C. Emergency Health Services, which operates the ambulance service, did not immediately respond to requests for comment to the mayors’ letter.

The letter was signed by the mayors of Delta, Richmond, Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, White Rock, North Vancouver and the villages of Belcarra and Anmore. It notes the group wrote to Dix’s deputy last April with the same request to expand the range of services that municipal emergency medical responders may be called to attend.

Their latest letter says the mayors are aware that Dix is working to resolve the complex issue of ambulance staffing shortages.

“However, we need to utilize the resources that we have in place now, for the benefit of all our residents,” it says.

In a statement posted Tuesday, Delta Mayor George Harvie says last week fire personnel arrived on scene within six minutes to care for a patient with a serious medical issue until an ambulance arrived after 42 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Harvie says the mayors want to work with the province to ensure the most vulnerable people have access to emergency services in a timely manner.

“We are currently dealing with the dual crises of COVID-19 and the opioid crisis and all we’re asking for is the opportunity to provide effective services for our communities.”

A 2019 report from B.C.’s auditor general found improved co-ordination between B.C. Emergency Health Services and fire departments was needed to support the consistent application of medical standards, information sharing and improvements to patient care.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies