A major highway linking Metro Vancouver and southern British Columbia to the rest of the province reopened to certain vehicles on Monday, more than a month after severe washouts and slides damaged the four-lane route in numerous areas.

The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt opened ahead of schedule to commercial traffic and intercity buses after it was closed to all traffic on Nov. 14, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

Crews repaired and patched about 20 stretches of the highway over 130 kilometres, including seven collapsed or severely damaged bridges.

Atmospheric rivers brought record rainfall that caused flooding and debris slides throughout the Fraser Valley and southern Interior, closing highways, swamping farms and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes and communities.

“The people who build and maintain roads in B.C. have a reputation second to none, and their response to the recent disaster has been remarkable,” said Fleming.

“Ministry teams, maintenance contractors and hundreds of workers going flat out in challenging conditions have allowed us to reopen the Coquihalla Highway today, giving B.C.’s commercial drivers a safe, efficient route between the coast and Interior.”

Fleming had originally forecast the highway would not reopen until late January at the earliest.

More than 300 workers using 200 pieces of equipment moved more than 400,000 cubic metres of gravel, rock, and other material to repair and reopen the highway in 35 days, the ministry said.

“Having use of the Coquihalla Highway brings more predictability to the movement of goods through British Columbia,” Dave Earle, president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association said in the release.

With most commercial vehicles now moving to the Coquihalla Highway, Fleming said travel restrictions will be lifted from Highway 3 on Tuesday, allowing the route between Hope and Princeton to be used for non-essential travel.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted on Highway 99 from Pemberton to Lillooet, but large commercial vehicles are still not permitted on that section of the route, he said.

Fleming said the repairs to the Coquihalla Highway are temporary and commercial drivers should be prepared for reduced speed limits and pattern changes.

He also cautioned that highways 3 and 99 are mountainous routes where weather can change quickly and drivers should be prepared for winter conditions.

Checkpoints are in place along the Coquihalla to ensure only essential trucks and buses are using the highway.

