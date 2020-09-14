Major fire damages waterfront park in New Westminster, B.C.

A waterfront park along the Fraser River in New Westminster, B.C., has been extensively damaged by a major fire.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote called the situation at Pier Park “devastating” in a social media message posted late Sunday night.

The park was built in 2009 and includes a lengthy boardwalk along a reclaimed pier just west of a SkyTrain bridge linking Surrey and New Westminster.

Story continues below advertisement

Cote’s Twitter message says it is likely the old pier has been destroyed, while fire officials say the blaze has worked into the creosote pilings beneath the boardwalk and could burn for days.

Crews from several surrounding cities and a fire boat from Vancouver joined New Westminster firefighters in battling the flames, which broke out at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

No one has been hurt and the SkyTrain bridge, which was closed overnight, reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, but a busy street running parallel to the park remains closed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.