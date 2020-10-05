Man accused in Penticton shootings to plead guilty to murder charges next week, lawyer says

Open this photo in gallery RCMP officers continue to work outside the scene of a shooting in Penticton, B.C., on April 16, 2019. Jeff Bassett/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man accused in a shooting that left four people dead in Penticton, B.C., says his client plans to plead guilty next week.

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after the shooting in April last year.

Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were all killed.

Defence lawyer Paul McMurray told a B.C. Supreme Court judge hearing the case in Kelowna that he’s expecting Brittain to plead guilty to all four indictments in court on Oct. 14.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Brittain.

All four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

