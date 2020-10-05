 Skip to main content
Man accused in Penticton shootings to plead guilty to murder charges next week, lawyer says

KELOWNA, B.C.
The Canadian Press
RCMP officers continue to work outside the scene of a shooting in Penticton, B.C., on April 16, 2019.

Jeff Bassett/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for a man accused in a shooting that left four people dead in Penticton, B.C., says his client plans to plead guilty next week.

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after the shooting in April last year.

Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were all killed.

Defence lawyer Paul McMurray told a B.C. Supreme Court judge hearing the case in Kelowna that he’s expecting Brittain to plead guilty to all four indictments in court on Oct. 14.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Brittain.

All four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

More to come.

