Man accused of murdering Abbotsford, B.C., high-school student not fit for trial: court

Open this photo in gallery This photo from the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's Twitter feed shows Gabriel Klein. The Canadian Press

A man accused of murdering a student at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been found unfit to stand trial because of his mental state.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes says the variability of Gabriel Klein’s mental illness must be taken into account.

Klein is accused of the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of another Grade 9 student who was also attacked in the lobby of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Klein’s psychiatrist, Dr. Marcel Hediger, told court earlier this week that his patient was delusional and at times his disordered thinking may make him unfit to stand trial.

The judge says Klein has a right to be present during the entire trial, and that requires more than just a physical presence.

Hediger testified that he believes his patient has schizophrenia and is actively psychotic.

He says Klein thinks the CIA is following him and trying to kill him and that correctional staff are trying to poison him through his medication.

More to come.