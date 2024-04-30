Man charged with aggravated assault in one of two White Rock, B.C., stabbings: RCMP

British Columbia homicide investigators say a man from Surrey has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to one of two stabbings in White Rock, B.C.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 27-year-old Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth has been charged over the alleged assault of another 28-year-old man along the White Rock pier and promenade on April 21.

It’s the same area where 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi was fatally stabbed two days later, though the RCMP did not provide an update on any further charges.

Police had announced Monday that Hyacinth had been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with IHIT says in the latest statement that the case is “dynamic” and the investigation into Sohi’s death remains active.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the White Rock promenade, east of the pier, or driving by the area last Tuesday evening to call them with any information.