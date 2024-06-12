Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Vancouver restaurant chef

Open this photo in gallery: Police cars parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city’s Chinatown last week.

Police say Timothy Isborn faces a second-degree murder charge following their six-day investigation.

The stabbing happened in the early hours of June 5, when 32-year-old chef Wataru Kakiuchi was found injured and died before he could be taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other before the fatal attack.

VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that the arrest comes after extensive evidence collection at the crime scene and information from the public, which were “integral” to identifying the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators.