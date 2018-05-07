Man charged with second-degree murder in 2011 death of newlywed in B.C.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death seven years ago of a newlywed husband in what police say was an apparent case of road rage.

Samandeep Singh Gill of Surrey, B.C., was arrested and charged Saturday in the death of 30-year-old Manbir Singh Kajla in 2011.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of Kajla’s wife.

RCMP Supt. Ward Lymburner says the couple were married on the morning of April 27, 2011, and were involved in a minor collision that night.

Lymburner says when Kajla got out to speak with the other driver, he was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Supt. Donna Richardson of B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Gill was a suspect at the time but police didn’t have the information needed to recommend charges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Lymburner says the police investigation benefited from advanced science and new investigative techniques.

“This investigation determined this was a random act of violence and the suspects and victims were not known to each other,” he told a news conference on Monday.

Lymburner says he hopes news of the arrest gives the families of those involved some semblance of peace, “especially given the truly devastating way that the life-changing day unfolded.”

