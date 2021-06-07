Man, child hurt, probe begins after police-involved shooting near Merritt, B.C.

A man and a child have been seriously injured in a shooting involving police in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

An RCMP statement says the man and the child, who is believed to be under the age of 12, were in a possibly stolen pickup truck Sunday, when an officer tried to pull it over south of Kamloops and the truck drove off.

The truck was spotted again about 90 minutes later near Merritt and police say it did not stop, despite the use of a spike belt.

Police say officers fired shots and shots also came from the truck.

The man and the child were found in the truck when the chase ended about five kilometres northwest of Merritt.

The Independent Investigations Office, which examines all cases of police-involved death or serious injury, says it is investigating the shooting while RCMP say they are probing the initial vehicle stop.

