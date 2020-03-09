 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Man dies after being pepper sprayed, shocked and batoned by RCMP in Whistler, B.C.

Whistler, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was pepper sprayed and shocked with a stun gun by Mounties on Sunday.

RCMP say the incident happened in Whistler at about 11 a.m., after people called to report an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a local business.

They say that the officers used pepper spray on the man, stunned him with a conducted energy weapon and used their batons “in an effort to gain control of him.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the interaction, they say the man “suddenly became still” and officers began CPR as they called paramedics.

He died after being taken to hospital.

RCMP say three officers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in and will determine “what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played” in the man’s death.

Any witnesses are being asked to come forward.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies