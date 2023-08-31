RCMP in British Columbia’s southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver.

The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found “well up on shore.”

They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication that his safety was at risk.

But they say he was found dead at the base of the bluff early Tuesday morning.

That was after efforts involving search and rescue personnel, a helicopter, an RCMP plane and a police service dog were unsuccessful in finding him the day before.

The Mounties say they’re assisting an investigation by the BC Coroners’ Service and no other information is being released at this time.