British Columbia

Man facing murder charge after remains of woman found outside Fort St. John, B.C.

Fort St. John, B.C.
The Canadian Press

The RCMP say they’ve made an arrest after finding the remains of a woman reported missing two weeks ago near Fort St. John, B.C.

Mounties say in a news release that Sarah Foord, 38, was reported missing by family on July 10.

Three days later, the North District Major Crime Unit became engaged in the missing person investigation when investigators were unable to rule out foul play.

On Friday, human remains were found about 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John and RCMP say they were confirmed to be those of Foord in consultation with her family and the BC Coroners Service.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of murder against John Keyler, 35, whom RCMP say was arrested without incident.

Keyler is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“I want to acknowledge all of the police investigators, staff and analysts who worked day and night on this investigation to find Sarah and secure a charge for her death,” Insp. Lorne Wood says in a news release.

“Also on behalf of the investigative team I want to thank Sarah’s family, members of the public and local businesses who came forward with information to assist with the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah. Our priority now is to prepare for court process.”

