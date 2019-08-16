Man fatally stabbed in apparent targeted attack in Surrey parking lot: RCMP

Homicide investigators have been called to a shopping centre parking lot in Surrey, B.C., as police investigate a deadly attack in that Metro Vancouver city.

Surrey RCMP say officers found an injured man in the lot of the south Surrey mall just after 3 a.m. Friday.

He was suffering from apparent stab wounds and died a short time later.

Police say the attack was likely targeted.

Any further details will be released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

