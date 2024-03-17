Skip to main content
Abbotsford, b.c.
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s integrated homicide investigation team says a man in Abbotsford, B.C., has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

IHIT says in a news release that officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a home in the city on Friday night.

They arrived to find a woman, who has now been identified as 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds inside the home.

Abbotsford police confirmed Saturday that Kaur died of her injuries a short time later and IHIT took over the investigation.

Kaur’s husband, 50-year-old Jagpreet Singh, was arrested at the scene and IHIT says he has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide team says it is working in tandem with Abbotsford police and the BC Coroners Service on the case.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe