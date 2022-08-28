One man has died the day after a late night shooting in south Surrey, B.C.

RCMP in the city southeast of Vancouver say officers responded to reports of shots being fired outside a home along 19th Avenue off 168 Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the 37-year-old man with serious injuries, and a statement from police around 12:45 p.m. Sunday says the man has died.

The Mounties say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called.

They say the investigation is in its early stages, but initial indications are that the shooting “stemmed from an altercation between parties known to each other.”

The latest statement says police detained several people following the shooting, and they’re working to determine who may have been involved.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have information or video footage from the area around the time of the shooting to contact them.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.