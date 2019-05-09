 Skip to main content

Man killed in B.C. border crash ID'ed as pastor, father of three

Man killed in B.C. border crash ID’ed as pastor, father of three

Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A man who was killed in a fiery crash near the Peace Arch border crossing in British Columbia last week was a pastor and father of three from Richmond.

A friend identified him in a statement on Wednesday as Tom Cheung, the lead pastor of Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church.

The statement from Peter Teh, a fellow pastor, says Mr. Cheung left behind his beloved wife, Athens, and three children, with the youngest being 12 years old.

Surrey RCMP have said that a Porsche SUV collided into a Toyota van last Thursday, causing the van to burst into flames, killing the driver.

The driver of the Porsche, a man from Washington State, was arrested at the scene and later released from custody as the investigation continues.

Mr. Teh says Mr. Cheung was a Canadian who emigrated from Hong Kong in 1996 and lived in Richmond with his family for many years.

