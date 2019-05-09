Man killed in B.C. border crash ID’ed as pastor, father of three

A man who was killed in a fiery crash near the Peace Arch border crossing in British Columbia last week was a pastor and father of three from Richmond.
A friend identified him in a statement on Wednesday as Tom Cheung, the lead pastor of Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church.
The statement from Peter Teh, a fellow pastor, says Mr. Cheung left behind his beloved wife, Athens, and three children, with the youngest being 12 years old.
Surrey RCMP have said that a Porsche SUV collided into a Toyota van last Thursday, causing the van to burst into flames, killing the driver.
The driver of the Porsche, a man from Washington State, was arrested at the scene and later released from custody as the investigation continues.
Mr. Teh says Mr. Cheung was a Canadian who emigrated from Hong Kong in 1996 and lived in Richmond with his family for many years.