British Columbia

Man missing after avalanche in northeastern B.C., Chetwynd RCMP say

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man is missing after an avalanche in northeastern B.C. and RCMP say they won’t be able to launch a search until snow conditions improve in the area.

RCMP in Chetwynd say the man was with a group of snowmobilers in the area where the snow came down.

Police say they had received a signal from an emergency beacon on Sunday.

The signal came from the east face of the Murray Mountain Range, south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park.

Mounties say they called for help from search and rescue, but weather conditions and the potential risk of more avalanches forced a delayed in the search.

They say search and rescue, RCMP air and police dog services with avalanche training will start searching when conditions are safe.

Avalanche Canada forecast on Friday that the risk of avalanche in the north Rockies was high on Saturday and moderate to considerable on Sunday.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

