A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the high-profile death of a 14-year-old boy almost four years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service says the accused, who cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

Police say the death of Carson Crimeni on Aug. 7, 2019, and the circumstances surrounding the case were “a shock to the community.”

Crimeni’s family has said that on the day he died he was given drugs by others who wanted to share his reaction on social media.

The accused was charged with manslaughter in Crimeni’s death in September 2021.

Prosecutors say the man will be sentenced as a young offender and a court date for that will be set on Thursday.