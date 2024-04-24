Man stabbed to death in White Rock, B.C., days after similar knife attack in area

Police in White Rock, B.C., say two stabbings in the city within a few days and with apparent similarities are “alarming.”

RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon says although these incidents are shocking and tragic, as someone who lives in the area, he would still “allow his mother [to] walk as per normal in that area.”

One man was stabbed to death Tuesday night while another was slashed late Sunday both in the area of the White Rock Pier, a popular attraction in the beachside community.

Dixon says there will be an increased police presence in the waterfront area following these two attacks.

The suspect’s description in both attacks are similar: a black male, 5-foot-11, wearing a hat and a grey hoodie.

Dixon says that given the “apparent similarities” between these two incidents, police are investigating to determine whether there is a “conclusive link” between these two cases.

“We are bringing in dedicated resources for the waterfront. As of Sunday, we decided to increase the frequency of our patrols down there we’re increasing the amount of members that we have in the area.”