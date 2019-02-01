Man wanted in Vancouver transit shooting was convicted previously of manslaughter

Open this photo in gallery Additional photos of Daon Gordon Glasgow released by Surrey RCMP, the suspect in Wednesday's shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at the Scott Road SkyTrain Station. These photos, spanning the past 20 years, illustrate how Glasgow has altered his appearance in the past.

The suspect identified in the shooting this week of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer on a SkyTrain station platform was previously convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man during a failed drug deal and released with conditions just last year.

As RCMP continued their search for Daon Glasgow, 35, on Friday, the parole board released documents that outline his criminal history. In a 2010 incident, Mr. Glasgow met a man at a fast-food restaurant in the Vancouver region, was involved in a fight, then fatally shot him.

“You ran from the restaurant and were not arrested for the offence until several weeks later. You were in the community on statutory release at the time of this offence,” says the 2018 Parole Board decision, which allowed Mr. Glasgow’s statutory release with conditions.

Mr. Glasgow had been sentenced, beginning in April, 2011, to eight years and six months in prison for manslaughter.

RCMP say Mr. Glasgow, who has altered his appearance in the past, may be trying to leave the province. In a statement, the Surrey RCMP said Mr. Glasgow is believed to be armed, has a history of violence and is known to police.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, transit police Constable Joshua Harms, 27, was shot and wounded on the platform of the Scott Road SkyTrain station in Surrey – an unprecedented incident in the region’s rapid-transit system.

Constable Harms, who has been with the transit force for three years, was released from hospital late on Wednesday.

As more than 80 Mounties swept the area that night, police released video surveillance footage of a suspect. Late Thursday, they identified Mr. Glasgow as the suspect.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Surrey RCMP declined to say how Mr. Glasgow had been identified, but said the development is helpful.

“It helps provide a more focused and strategic effort and approach in searching for this individual,” Sergeant Chad Greig said in an interview. He said police can know look into the suspect’s history as part of the effort to find him.

The RCMP said Mr. Glasgow is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, with respect to violating his statutory release, but that is not related to this investigation.

The case also involves the Metro Transit Police Department, which describes itself as the only police force in Canada whose beat is a transit system. The service, launched in December, 2005, has about 180 officers across 21 municipalities and one First Nation, according to its website.

Police have declined to get into details about what exactly happened during the shooting. However, Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said on Wednesday evening that transit officers were fired upon when they attempted to engage a suspect at the SkyTrain station.

The 2018 parole board decision says Mr. Glasgow’s criminal history includes offences involving violence, weapons, property and drug crimes and breach of trust.

“It is obvious to the Board that you have ingrained criminal values and appear comfortable with a lifestyle characterized by anti-social values and attitudes,” the decision said.

His statutory release date was in April, 2017, but the sentence was reduced on appeal for a newly calculated release date in December, 2016. In 2017, his release was revoked, and he was returned to custody after, according to the parole board report, “concerning,” but unspecified items were found in his room, and he tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol – a principal psychoactive component of cannabis.

In October, 2018, he was released by the board, on statutory release, with conditions.

“Your continuous failure to abide by conditions and expectations on release does not give the Board any confidence that you will follow rules and regulations on this upcoming release," the board said.