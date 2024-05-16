Man who attacked B.C. transit attendant sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man who attacked a SkyTrain attendant in New Westminster, B.C., in 2021 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A statement from Metro Vancouver Transit Police says 29-year-old Howard Geddes Skelding was found guilty of one count each of assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

Police say Geddes Skelding followed the attendant as she entered an employee room, then exposed himself, punched her in the stomach and shoved her to the ground.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker while calling for help and then managed to escape.

Transit police Constable Amanda Steed says they commend the attendant for her “strength and tenacity” in fighting attacker, and extend their gratitude to the Crown for securing a meaningful sentence.

The man was arrested at the scene by Transit Police and has been held in custody since the the attack.