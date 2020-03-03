 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Man with ties to Scouts Canada accused of distributing child porn in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A man from Surrey, B.C., with ties to Scouts Canada is accused of distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.

The RCMP say in a news release that 57-year-old Edward Vandeyck was charged Friday.

The Mounties began an investigation on Sept. 26, 2019, and executed a search warrant at a south Surrey residence on Dec. 5, 2019.

They say Vandeyck has been in a position of trust, and has been in direct contact with children in the community as a result of his affiliation with Scouts Canada.

They say the information is being released in the interest of public safety and to encourage anyone who may have information to contact investigators.

