 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Man’s death in Richmond, B.C., is being investigated as homicide

RICHMOND, B.C.
The Canadian Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The discovery of a man’s body in a Richmond, B.C., business is being treated as suspicious and has brought homicide investigators to the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed Friday evening after Richmond RCMP were called to the business and found the body of a man believed to be in his late 50s.

IHIT says in a statement the death is not believed to be random.

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT says it is working with Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the B.C. Coroner’s Service to gather evidence.

The identity of the dead man has not been released.

Richmond RCMP was called to a business on Granville Avenue between St. Albans and No. 3 roads in Richmond at about 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter