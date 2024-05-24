Mayor says Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuation order ‘very close’ to being lifted

The mayor of the northeast British Columbia municipality where thousands have been evacuated due to wildfires says officials are “very close” to letting residents go home before next Tuesday.

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Rob Fraser says the final major hurdle is restoring emergency-room operations at the hospital in Fort Nelson.

Fraser told a community update in Taylor, B.C., 400 kilometres south of Fort Nelson, that water, sewer, electricity and police services have all largely been restored.

But he says medical services will be restored in stages, and residents must consider delaying their return if they need specialized health care.

The BC Wildfire Service says in its latest update that the next chance of rain that can help the firefight will arrive Sunday with up to six millimetres possible.

About 4,700 residents have been evacuated from Fort Nelson since May 10, when strong winds pushed the Parker Lake wildfire within a few kilometres of the town.