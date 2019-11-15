 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Mayor worries of ‘mob violence’ in Surrey, B.C., as police investigate video

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he’s deeply concerned about “mob violence” happening in his city after a video circulated online that shows a group of young men fighting and damaging a vehicle.

A statement from Doug McCallum says it’s the second such video that has been circulated online since August capturing people brawling and it’s imperative that RCMP take immediate action.

Mounties also issued a statement Friday confirming they have been investigating the video since Monday when police received two reports related to an assault with a weapon and vandalism to property in a city parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation expanded since police received a copy of a video on Thursday.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko says while the incident and video are disturbing, the video’s wide distribution could potentially help police further their investigation and identify those involved.

The dark video shows many people carrying wooden or metal weapons and using them to smash a vehicle and assault the driver who stepped out to confront the crowd.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter