 Skip to main content

British Columbia Mediation to begin in contact talks between B.C.’s E-Comm, dispatchers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mediation to begin in contact talks between B.C.’s E-Comm, dispatchers

RICHMOND, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A mediator has been appointed as emergency dispatchers try to reach a new contract with their employer, E-Comm Emergency Communications for British Columbia.

More than 500 emergency dispatchers, call takers and support staff are members of Cupe Local 873-02.

A release from the union says the workers are the first point of contact for 911 callers in 25 regional districts, 40 fire departments and 33 police agencies, handling almost every 911 call placed in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

They have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2018, when CUPE says their last three-year agreement expired.

Mediator Trevor Sones has been appointed by the BC Labour Relations Board.

CUPE says the first round of mediated talks begins Sept. 27 in Vancouver.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter