Many racialized people must not only navigate long wait times in an overwhelmed mental-health care system, but face the added challenge of finding culturally sensitive therapists in a white-dominated profession.CocoSan/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Prior to the pandemic, Roshni Riar’s mental-health struggles meant that she needed professional counselling services and a referral from her doctor to see a psychiatrist. Wait time: nine months at the minimum.

And even while Ms. Riar is grateful for the appointment, she’s concerned the specialist won’t be able to meet her specific needs: Ms. Riar is Punjabi and would have preferred to see a psychiatrist who shared her cultural background. That wasn’t an option she was offered when she got the referral through the public-health system. Currently, she pays for a private session with a racialized therapist, and waited at least a month before she got in touch with one.

“It’s super important to have somebody that understands your experiences, and understands what it means to be a racialized individual in the world,” Ms. Riar, who lives in Vancouver, said in an interview.

Ms. Riar is like many racialized people who must not only navigate long wait times in an overwhelmed mental-health care system, but face the added challenge of finding culturally sensitive therapists in a white-dominated profession.

Doctors of BC, an organization of physicians, residents and medical students in British Columbia, told The Globe and Mail that referrals for a psychiatrist for the general adult outpatient in the province can vary from a few months to a year or more. Data released by the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) in 2021 also reveal that half of Canadians wait up to a month for continuing counselling services in the community, while one in 10 people wait about four months or longer.

The problems are compounded for people who say they would be more comfortable receiving care from a therapist who may have some insight into their cultural background.

The Canadian Psychologist Association and Doctors of BC said that it’s difficult to say how many therapists are racialized because the demographics have not been tracked. However, experts in the field say that the industry is still predominantly white.

Naaila Ali, who is both a therapist and a patient, currently has a two-month wait time for those seeking her services. Given the high demand, she prioritizes slots for her racialized clients first.

As a Muslim and queer woman with Indo-Fijian ancestry who lives in Toronto, Ms. Ali sought to find a therapist who shares her background because she felt her experiences were invisible to white therapists and colleagues.

She said the white therapists she had seen in the past did not know how to create a safe environment during the sessions where she felt comfortable to be open about her experiences. Instead, Ms. Ali spent half the paid session having to explain nuances and controversial topics such as why being a queer Muslim was seen as a problem in her family.

In comparison, she said that her queer Muslim therapist understands her narrative without over-explanation.

“When I finally found someone I felt like I needed to grasp onto that because if I didn’t, then there was a risk of losing this person.”

Patricia Ruiz, a registered clinical counsellor at Dr. Joti Samra, R.Psych. & Associates in Vancouver, said that the lack of therapists who are racialized is associated with initial barriers when going into the school system.

“There are barriers in terms of finances, accessibility and just the ability to see yourself in those particular jobs. This speaks to the sense of belonging as you go through academia … seeing people who look like you and are doing the same things,” she said.

To help alleviate the high demand for such professionals, Healing in Colour (HIC), a free Vancouver-based mental-health service, provides a directory for patients to find racialized therapists across Canada.

“As a person of colour, who has looked for my own therapists, wanting a woman of colour therapist, it was so difficult to know how long I spent combing through listings, because the therapy profession is so overwhelmingly white. So I just thought there should be an easier way for folks,” said Premala Matthen, executive director of HIC.

Ms. Matthen said that the pandemic has made this problem worse because so many people are seeking help and many therapists, especially racialized ones who are already scarce, are overwhelmed and not taking more clients.

“I think the best thing people can do is try to reach out to a variety of practitioners and get on the waitlist. And, ask around and see if any of their friends know of anyone who’s taking new clients.”

Dr. Ruiz hopes more attention is brought to how important it is to have racialized therapists available for their communities, especially now.

“When we have therapists who understand one’s trauma and have experiences of their own,” she said, “we can start understanding the stories we’re hearing properly.”

