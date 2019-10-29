 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus staff issue 72-hour strike notice

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Transit operators in Metro Vancouver have served 72-hour strike notice, potentially leaving Greater Vancouver commuters without bus, SeaBus or community shuttle service as early as Friday.

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates metro area transit services on behalf of TransLink, has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions.

More than 5,000 members of Unifor Locals 111 and 2200, representing bus drivers, SeaBus and maintenance staff, voted 99 per cent in favour of job action earlier this month.

Despite what the union sees as a lack of movement in ongoing talks, Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director and lead negotiator says the bargaining team will stay at the table all week, if necessary, to reach a deal.

But the union says job action, potentially including work-to-rule or rolling strikes, will begin if there’s no agreement by midnight Thursday.

The last transit strike in Metro Vancouver was in 2001 when service was idled for four months.

Unifor Local 2200 president Mike Smith says a deal is possible, if the company is willing to compromise.

“The deal is there if (the company) wants to reach out. The only reason we could be on strike by the weekend is because the employer has dug in with an unreasonable position,” Smith says in a statement issued by the union.

