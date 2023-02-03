Two people have died in separate shootings around Greater Vancouver and while homicide investigators are not linking the attacks, they say both appear targeted.

A release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the first shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking area of a housing complex in Burnaby.

A 17-year-old male who lived at the complex was found dead in a vehicle and the statement says police are trying to determine if his slaying is tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

A white Nissan Rogue was torched in northeast Surrey about two hours after the shooting and investigators are checking for any connection while appealing for dashcam or surveillance video.

The second fatal shooting happened early Friday during what police describe as a home invasion at a suspected drug lab in a rural area of northwest Abbotsford.

A statement from Abbotsford police does not identify the victim but says the public is not at risk and the homicide investigation team is taking over the case.