Metro Vancouver says human error the clearest factor in fatal Cleveland Dam incident

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Water flows over the Cleveland Dam, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 25, 2015.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Metro Vancouver says human error is the clearest factor in the fatal release of water from a dam last week.

The preliminary findings were issued Thursday by Metro Vancouver commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny, who says the error was related to the programming of the control system for the spillway gate at the Cleveland Dam.

He says the Metro Vancouver regional district takes responsibility for the mistake and its deepest sympathies go out to those affected.

Five people who were fishing downstream were swept away when a large volume of water rushed from the dam down the Capilano River on Oct. 1.

The body of one man was pulled from the river and a second man hasn’t been found, while the others were rescued.

A statement from Metro Vancouver says it is looking at implementing system enhancements, including a public warning system and increased monitoring downstream to the dam.

“Metro Vancouver is committed to ensuring that this type of event never happens again,” the statement says.

The district says it is bringing in expert advisers to assess its practices and procedures, and to provide advice on strengthening its operations and maintenance systems.

It says the most recent safety review, which included an assessment of public safety measures, was in 2016.

