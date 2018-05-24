 Skip to main content

Metro Vancouver’s TransLink pauses campaign with Morgan Freeman after allegations surface

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

In this file photo taken on Feb. 6, 2017, actor Morgan Freeman arrives for the 16th Annual AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Metro Vancouver’s transit authority is pressing pause on a promotional campaign featuring Morgan Freeman following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against the actor.

TransLink says in a statement that it has decided to pause public announcements voiced by Freeman that had been set to play in parts of the transit system as part of a Visa Canada ad campaign.

CNN reports that eight women have accused Freeman of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment on movie sets and other professional settings. The news outlet spoke to eight other people who say they witnessed such conduct.

Freeman issued a statement through his publicist following Thursday’s report in which he apologized to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behaviour.

TransLink says it is consulting with Visa Canada about the Freeman-voiced announcements intended to promote the transit system’s new “tap-to-pay” feature.

Visa Canada could not immediately be reached for comment.

With files from The Associated Press.

