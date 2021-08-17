 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Minor among 13 arrested at blockade protesting old-growth logging on Vancouver Island

LAKE COWICHAN, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Members of the RCMP at an old-growth logging blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed, on May 26.

Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Another 13 people, including a minor, were arrested as RCMP officers continued to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area.

Police say protesters used locking or tripod-like devices, deep trenches and destroyed portions of the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road to block access. One officer was injured while working in one of the trenches, and was sent to hospital for treatment.

Of the 13 people arrested, 10 are charged with contempt of court, and three face charges of obstruction. The young person was released to their guardian without charges.

RCMP say since enforcement of the court injunction began in May, 632 people have been charged, at least 56 of whom were previously arrested.

In June, the B.C. government approved the request of three Vancouver Island First Nations and deferred logging of about 2,000 hectares of old-growth forest in the Fairy Creek and central Walbran areas for two years, but the protests are continuing.

The Rainforest Flying Squad say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C., and the deferrals fall short of protecting what’s left.

