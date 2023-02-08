In this 2020 file photo, a Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet drops fire retardant in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, Calif.David McNew/Getty Images

The chief executive of a Vancouver Island aviation company is headed to Australia to meet with two of his American pilots who he says walked away miraculously from a serious crash while on a firefighting mission in the bush east of Perth.

Coulson Aviation CEO Wayne Coulson planned to leave Vancouver for southwestern Australia Tuesday night to meet two employees in Perth after they crash landed one of the Boeing 737 passenger jets that his company has modified to drop flame retardant. The pilots, who Mr. Coulson said were both experienced, were flying over a blaze near the Fitzgerald River National Park Monday when they were forced to land the aircraft onto a forest - eventually climbing out the cockpit windows and down some trees to get away relatively unscathed.

Dramatic aerial footage posted to social media shows the plane engulfed in flames shortly after the crash and later aerial photos indicate the aircraft was nearly immolated, save for the tips of its wings and its tail.

“It’s hard to fathom,” Mr. Coulson told The Globe and Mail late Tuesday night from the terminal at Vancouver International Airport. “It’s probably one of the best aviation stories ever.”

Julie Barron, a sheep farmer in the Peak View region about a six-hour flight east of Perth, said she and her husband first met the more experienced of the two American pilots in 2020 after another of the company’s firefighting planes crashed near their community, killing all three American crew. Ms. Barron, whose husband also works with the local Rural Fire Service, told The Globe in a phone interview Tuesday that the tightknit firefighting community was on tenterhooks after news of Monday’s crash first broke.

“It was a heart-stopping moment until we knew they were okay,” she said from her home, while her husband James was busy shearing sheep. “I’m not one to believe in miracles, but I’m certainly rethinking that now.”

The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau investigated that 2020 crash of the Coulson Lockheed C-130 Hercules water tanker and said the company’s crew weren’t given integral information about unsafe winds from the local wildfire service before entering the area where they crashed. On Tuesday, the ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell issued a statement saying it was too early to tell what caused the crash the day prior, but there is nothing to suggest a link to the 2020 disaster.

“This is the first serious accident involving a Boeing 737 aircraft in Australia, and the second involving a large air tanker firebombing aircraft,” he said.

A large team of the agency’s investigators will now try to piece together what went wrong starting by interviewing the pilots and witnesses, recovering the plane’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, he said. These investigations typically take six months to two years to complete. However, if the agency discovers a critical safety issue it alerts the company and relevant government agencies immediately.

Mr. Coulson said it was “extremely distressing” to have a second aircraft go down in that country and his company will share more details about the nature of the crash once ATSB investigators interview the pilots and visit the scene.

“We’ve just got a microscope on everything right now,” he said of the current efforts to determine what happened this week.

Coulson has more than 500 employees around the globe, mostly assisting authorities in Chile, Argentina and California, he said. In Australia, 60 staff are stationed year round in New South Wales state, Mr. Coulson said, where they are under contract with that government to fight fires on jets and helicopters. A further 60 people are now flying throughout Australia fighting bush fires this season, he added.

The company will replace the destroyed plane with one they are retrofitting now, Mr. Coulson said, but that will take about four to five months to complete and send to Australia.

The two pilots, whom he would not identify, are awaiting their interviews with the authorities before flying back home to the United States for a much-needed break, he said.