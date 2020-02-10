Missing person report leads police to plane crash at airport in Merritt, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Police say one person has been seriously hurt in the crash of a small plane in the southern Interior of British Columbia.

The RCMP say an officer discovered the wreckage of a single-seat aircraft on the tarmac at Merritt airport shortly after midnight on Monday.

Police say a Merritt man in his 60s who was reported missing was trapped inside.

Cpl. Jesse D’Donaghey says the unnamed victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but his condition is unknown.

The RCMP says it is supporting a Transportation Canada investigation of the incident and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.