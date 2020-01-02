 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Missing skier found alive after three-day search in southeastern B.C.

TRAIL, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Gayowski is shown in this undated handout image provided by Trail and Greater District RCMP. Gayowski was found alive on New Year’s Day after being reported missing on Monday.

HO/The Canadian Press

Members of a southeastern British Columbia search team are celebrating 2020 with what they call an “incredible” day.

South Columbia Search and Rescue president Mike Hudson says in a statement that 34-year-old Mark Gayowski was found alive on New Year’s Day after being reported missing on Monday.

Gayowski vanished while skiing down the back of Red Mountain near Trail, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy snow, fog and treacherous terrain hampered the search but Hudson says the Rossland, B.C., resident was located Wednesday in good health.

He was airlifted out of the backcountry and taken to a clinic for medical care but the statement says the step was purely precautionary.

Hudson says 90 search and rescue members from across southeastern B.C. took part in the three-day search, supported by Trail RCMP, Castlegar-based Dam Helicopters and the staff at Red Mountain.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies