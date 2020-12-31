Presentation models make architecture visions real

Open this photo in gallery Designers work on an architectural model for a client at AB Scale Models in Vancouver, Dec. 11, 2020. Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Developer Ian Gillespie was well into plans to display a 747 aircraft – the full plane – in the galleria of a new Seattle complex when a scaled-down presentation model of the development helped him figure out technical issues he had not fully considered.

By the time the founder of the Westbank Corp. got a look at the model, the project was a long way through design. However, he says, the presentation model showed him how the plane’s tail interacted with the glass roof of the galleria.

Presentation models are meticulously crafted, tabletop versions of the real world, often enhanced with trees, water and micro-sized versions of people to put the grand developments in context. It’s detailed work that is generally resisting reinvention by computer imagery or virtual reality.

“What I find is in the course of building a model, it brings up all of this wealth of opportunities that [you] wouldn’t think of if you weren’t sitting there, staring at the model, staring at the model, and coming back three days later, and looking at the model again,” said Mr. Gillespie, mastermind of iconic structures across the Vancouver skyline. These include the new twisty 59-storey Vancouver House residential tower designed by Denmark’s Bjarke Ingels.

“How many times have I bought a Boeing 747, taken it apart, put it back together and hung it from its wings in the middle of a building?” Mr. Gillespie says, referring to the complex, which includes two 48-storey residential towers. “How do you visualize that on a computer screen? You can’t.”

Venelin Kokalov, design principal of Revery Architecture Inc. in Vancouver, says, “It doesn’t matter how beautiful [an architectural] rendering is produced, the client always gets excited by the model.”

Veteran architect Darryl Condon thinks tangible presentation models will endure. “It’s kind of [like] why there are still physical books. There’s still a value in the tactile. There’s still a value in a physical object,” he says in an interview.

For example, he says, it’s not possible to stand around a digital model the same way you can around a model. “I think it helps in understanding, in that you have a richer, more meaningful conversation around a physical model, a collective conversation.”

During the continuing pandemic, B.C.’s two most populous cities, Surrey and Vancouver, have eased up on requests for models to be filed as part of development proposals. But model makers say demand for them is increasing after a lull in business.

To some, presentation models are kind of like toys. Ryan Zwick of B+B Models, which has been based on Granville Island for more than 30 years, says he’s used to one comment from outsiders to the trade. “It’s usually, ‘Oh, you guys must have so much fun building those. They look so much fun to build.’ There are aspects of the job that are enjoyable, but we take it very seriously.”

“When I was younger, I used to drive around with my father and he would be like, ‘Oh, we built the model for that. We built the model for that. We did this.’ It’s kind of cool seeing the city shape come along,” Mr. Zwick says.

Building these models is painstaking work. The fabrication involves 3D printing and the use of computer-controlled lasers to cut pieces of plexiglass. Then comes the labour with tweezers, fine knives, files and brushes, and glue to put it all together. It’s a process that can last weeks and cost thousands of dollars. One particular challenge is making sure the model surfaces are a match for the eventual buildings.

Mr. Gillespie figures he’s spent about $500,000 on key modelling for his redevelopment of Vancouver’s 61-year-old Oakridge Centre mall, including nine residential towers, that won’t be completed until 2027. The materials are cheap, but the labour – artisans, staff with engineering, computer design and architectural experience – drives costs sky high.

Mr. Zwick says that when his father started the company, everything was done by hand, with paper drawings. Now, more work is done by computer because it’s almost impossible today to build a model in its entirety by hand.

“The geometry of everything is so difficult. Take the Vancouver House,” he said. “Every piece was different. Every unit was coming out of a different spot. You would lose your mind trying to draw that by hand and build that by hand.”

During a recent visit to AB Scale Models in Mount Pleasant, staff – all masked – were standing around condo towers, townhouse complexes and other structures in various stages of completion, adding people, and other fixtures to the models. Work was under way on a condo coffee shop that looked real enough to serve customers a few centimetres high. One model of a planned community centre actually had working televisions and ceiling fans.

Years ago, co-owner Sharon Xie says she and her husband, Ming Yang, who opened AB in 1990 after meeting and working at B+B, spent more than a year trying to create more authentic trees than the foliage they could buy off the shelf. She declines to talk about the solution they found, but the visible models had healthy-looking trees. “It’s our secret.” said Ms. Xie, now in her 60s, and no longer doing detail work because of declining eyesight But she brashly encouraged comparisons to other model-shop trees. “You look at our trees compared to other trees.”

This month, AB had 30 to 40 models in various stages of development, with five due before Christmas. Prices, she said, can range between $3,000 and $100,000. Her company has a team of about 40 staff, she says, and can finish a 15-storey tower in three weeks.

Ms. Xie says what she most enjoys about the work is being part of the team involved in building major pieces of a city that has been her home for decades. “We always feel proud, working for great people, great architects,” she said.

Great models never last as long as the buildings they represent. “Part of the problem is that they have to be maintained. They’re quite delicate. So every time you move them around, things happen,” Mr. Gillespie said. “Kids want to look at them and they grab cars. People put fingers through buildings. And then the glue starts failing. And there’s gravity working on them, too.”

