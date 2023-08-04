Less than a week after hundreds were forced from their homes by a fast-moving wildfire, more residents and businesses of Osoyoos, B.C., are being allowed to return.

An evacuation order that includes an industrial area in the town has been downgraded to an alert as the threat from the Eagle Bluff wildfire recedes, days after it threatened the town before favourable winds pushed it away.

A map from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos shows only a handful of properties remain under an evacuation order while the rest are under an alert.

British Columbia is starting the long weekend with hot, dry weather, although thunderstorms and a chance of showers is forecast for some of the driest regions of southern B.C. starting Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service lists more than 350 active wildfires burning in the province, including 13 that are considered of note, meaning they are highly visible or threaten communities.

Northeast of Kamloops, officials with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are asking boaters to stay away from all areas on the east side of Adams Lake as debris rolls down steep hills from a wildfire that forced residents from about 100 properties on Wednesday.